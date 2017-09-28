««« return to Daily Wine News index

Burgundy 'relieved' as harvest returns to normal

Burgundy’s harvest is set to return to normal yields this year, the Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) has confirmed, after seeing falling yields for a number of years. Although final figures are not yet in, the BIVB said the global volume for Bourgogne was likely to be “back to normal” this year, reaching the average 1.5 million hectoliter. Source, The Drinks Business