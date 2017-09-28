««« return to Daily Wine News index

How much is America's wine industry worth?

To the average wine lover, their favorite drink is an important part of their quality of life. But does opening a bottle of Cabernet at dinner contribute to the health of the US economy? You bet. A new study released by WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, measured the economic impact of the wine industry and found that it will generate close to US$219.9 billion in 2017. Source, Wine Spectator