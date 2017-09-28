Daily Wine News

28/09/2017

How much is America's wine industry worth?

To the average wine lover, their favorite drink is an important part of their quality of life. But does opening a bottle of Cabernet at dinner contribute to the health of the US economy? You bet. A new study released by WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, measured the economic impact of the wine industry and found that it will generate close to US$219.9 billion in 2017. Source, Wine Spectator

