28/09/2017
How much is America's wine industry worth?
To the average wine lover, their favorite drink is an important part of their quality of life. But does opening a bottle of Cabernet at dinner contribute to the health of the US economy? You bet. A new study released by WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, measured the economic impact of the wine industry and found that it will generate close to US$219.9 billion in 2017. Source, Wine Spectator