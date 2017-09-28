|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Riesling in the duck nest
In his younger days Heathcote winemaker David Anderson, who revels in the nickname ‘The Duck’, played the drums in a rhythm and blues band called The Mallards. Now, with Wild Duck Creek Estate producing its first Riesling in the 2017 vintage, his quirky sense of humour led David to call it The Mallard. Source, Newcastle Herald