Gold medal winners are peppers not to be sneezed at

Orange wineries have grabbed five gold medals at the NSW Wine Awards. Montoro Wines picked up two gold medals for its Pepper Shiraz. The 2015 won gold in the young Shiraz section while the 2013 won in the mature red section. Another Montoro Shiraz, the 2016 Artisan, won a silver medal in the young Shiraz section. Source, Central Western Daily