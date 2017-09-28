|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Len Evans Tutorial 2017 scholars announced
The 12 successful applicants for the 17th Len Evans Tutorial, to be held in the Hunter Valley, November 6-10, have been announced. Each year, the event welcomes professionals in wine, vineyard, hospitality and sales from across Australia to develop their wine appreciation with the nation’s top wine experts. Source, Hospitality Magazine