28/09/2017
Top drops feature in Geographe wine show
Talisman Wines’ 2014 Zinfandel beat a record 187 entries to be labelled the Liquor Barons Geographe wine of show at the Bunbury Entertainment Centre. The Geographe and Alternative Varieties Wine Show gala was attended by 180 guests who were given the opportunity to sample the potential winners. Source, The West Australian