28/09/2017
Corks really are better than screw tops
Wine traditionalists have long looked down on screw-top bottles, and now an Oxford University study appears to have proved them right - wine really does taste better if it is sealed with a cork. However, the reason for the improvement is perhaps surprising. Source, The Telegraph