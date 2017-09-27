|Grapegrower & Winemaker
California to 'wait and see' on winegrape prices
Following brisk market activity for California’s wine grapes in the first half of this year, buying and selling has slowed while prices have held fairly steady as this year’s harvest moves into early September. Source, Western Farm Press.