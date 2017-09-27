|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Paul Schaafsma lands new CEO role
Just over a year after leaving Accolade Wines, Paul Schaafsma has secured a new CEO role at Broadland Wineries. The owner of Broadland, Mark Lansley, is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the business and taking on the new role of part-time chairman. Source, Drinks Central.