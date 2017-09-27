|Grapegrower & Winemaker
From Belgium to the beach
"There’s enough people who make complex and intense wines. With these wines, I just want to watch Top Gun, put a straw in it, and drink it in 20 minutes," says winemaker Koen Janssens. Source, CityMag.