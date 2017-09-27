|Grapegrower & Winemaker
'Macho' culture in wine world turns women away
Australia's peak wine body has warned the industry is losing talent and valuable skills because its macho culture is still driving women out. Wine Australia chairman Brian Walsh said many women wanting to study viticulture and wine production left the industry within a decade. Source, The ABC.