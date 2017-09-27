|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Aussie Riesling worth more than its low price
When Australia’s best Rieslings’ prices are compared to the best of the other varieties, the results show that Australia’s best Riesling producers are trashing their own brand. Some years ago Jeff Grosset, courageously lifted the price of his Polish Hill Riesling to nearly $60 encouraging others to break the $40 price barrier. Source, Community News.