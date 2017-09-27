|Grapegrower & Winemaker
27/09/2017
France-Otago trainee exchange turns 10
Central Otago winemakers are bound for one of Pinot Noir's spiritual homes, in Burgundy, France, to celebrate the relationship between the regions. The Central Otago Winegrowers Association has organised a trip for 19 people from the area's wine industry to travel there next month. Source, Otago Daily Times