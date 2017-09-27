|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/09/2017
2017's most talented women in wine
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The winners of the 2017 Australian Women in Wine Awards were announced on 26 September, at a ceremony at Australia House in London. Nine awards were given at the formal ceremony, which preceded a public tasting event. Source, Winetitles.