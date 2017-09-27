|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hawke's Bay vintages impress judges
Up to 400 local wines impressed the judging panel for the 17th Hawke's Bay A and P Bayleys Wine Awards during the past couple of days. The buildup to the awards next month is well under way and chair judge Rod Easthope said going by the wines in the trophy lineup the winemakers had done an amazing job. Source, NZ Herald