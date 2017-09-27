««« return to Daily Wine News index

Hawke's Bay vintages impress judges

Up to 400 local wines impressed the judging panel for the 17th Hawke's Bay A and P Bayleys Wine Awards during the past couple of days. The buildup to the awards next month is well under way and chair judge Rod Easthope said going by the wines in the trophy lineup the winemakers had done an amazing job. Source, NZ Herald