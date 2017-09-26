|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Why Hugh Hamilton refuses Woolies & Coles
The chief executive of Hugh Hamilton Wines, Mary Hamilton, has revealed to The Australian why she refuses to sell her wine to the major supermarkets. Hamilton has put a structure in place that sees the winery almost exclusively sell direct to consumers via its Black Sheep Club. Source, Drinks Central.