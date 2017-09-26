|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/09/2017
Riedel distributor switches to Plumm
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Red+White, a division of national wholesale distributing company Casama, has recently settled a contract dispute with glassware company RSN Australia (Riedel) and is now looking to put that behind them and move forward with its Plumm glassware brand. Source, The Shout.