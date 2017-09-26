Daily Wine News

26/09/2017

Aussie wine week makes its mark in USA

The inaugural ‘Aussie Wine Week’ headed to the US this month, with sixteen winemakers travelling to New York and San Francisco to showcase their wines at a series of trade, media and consumer events. The week–long event kicked off a suite of early activities in the US and China delivered under the Export and Regional Wine Support Package. Source, Food Mag.

