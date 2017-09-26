|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/09/2017
Labelling your wines correctly for China
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Languages are invented by people, not computers. A language is not a binary code, it reflects the creativity of the human mind. Language and Cultural Adviser, Jing Cao, explains the best ways to overcome the culture divide and successfully market wine brands to Chinese consumers. Source, Grapegrower & Winemaker.