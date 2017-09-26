|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Te Pa takes top two in Sauv Blanc tasting panel
Two wines from te Pa Family Vineyards' flagship range have won the top rankings in popular food and drinks publication Dish magazine’s 2017 Sauvignon Blanc tasting panel. te Pa’s 2016 Sauvignon Blanc Oke won the number one spot, and te Pa’s 2017 Sauvignon Blanc followed at number two.Source, Scoop