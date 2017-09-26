««« return to Daily Wine News index

NZ sommelier scholarship recipients announced

The eight successful sommeliers chosen to participate in the 2018 New Zealand Wine Sommeliers Scholarship were announced at the Sommeliers Australia Ball at Melbourne’s RACV Club last night.

First launched in association with Sommeliers Australia in 2015, the scholarship is now a global initiative with sommeliers from Asia, Canada, New Zealand, UK, Europe and USA set to join the Australian scholars in 2018.



One of the 'Sommit' hosts — master of wine, Stephen Wong. Photo: www.nzwine.com

Limited to just 20 attendees at each, the two so-called 'Sommits' held in Nelson and Central Otago will be attended exclusively by sommeliers and targeted exclusively to their interests. Hosted by master sommelier Cameron Douglas and master of wine Stephen Wong, the events are a celebration of the lesser known aspects of New Zealand wine, with particular emphasis on the facets that resonate with the sommelier community.

“This scholarship is a very, very special thing to offer our members. Rich in experience, great conversations and offers in-depth knowledge that helps us to better understand our neighbours and assess the potential for our own lists and venues,” said president of Sommeliers Australia David Lawler following the 2017 scholarship experience.

New Zealand wine continues to perform strongly on the global stage, with over two decades of uninterrupted value growth. Australia is New Zealand’s most mature export market with wine exports to Australia valued at NZ$371 million for the year to the end of June 2017.

“It has been a privilege to welcome such a talented and passionate group of wine professionals to New Zealand on the scholarship programme over the past two years, exploring the depth and breadth of New Zealand’s many wine regions,” said New Zealand Winegrowers’ manager for Australia, Natalie Corkery.

“The scholars have become true ambassadors for New Zealand wine, sharing personal wine discoveries and insights from their trips with restaurant guests and the wider sommelier community. We are looking forward to welcoming the 2018 scholars across the ditch early next year.”

The eight successful Australian sommeliers are:

Sarah Andrew, Selador Wines, VIC

Ramon Arnavas, Stokehouse Q, QLD

Emmanuel Cadieu, Merivale, NSW

Morgan Golledge, Blackbird Bar & Grill, QLD

Richard Healy, Rockpool Dining Group, NSW

Anthony Pieri, Apples and Pears Entertainment Group, VIC

Jeremy Prus, Lalla Rookh Bar & Eating House, WA

Shanteh Wong, Quay Restaurant, NSW

