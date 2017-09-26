««« return to Daily Wine News index

The full story of Mary Penfold

Until recently Mary Penfold, whose name adorns Australia’s most prestigious wine, had almost been lost in history. The English winemaker started working in the wine trade when she moved to South Australia with her husband, Christopher, in 1844. But according to wine historian Fleu Lankesheer, the rest of Mary’s story isn’t well know. Source, Weekly Times Now.