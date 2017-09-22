|Grapegrower & Winemaker
China's biggest wine import city could be Xiamen
China’s coastal city Xiamen in Fujian province has opened a sprawling 5,900-square-metre wine trade centre, which it hopes will allow the city to become the largest trading centre for imported wines in China within five years. Source, The Drinks Business.