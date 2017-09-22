|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Griffith dominates Riverina wine awards
An evening filled with its own wine and dine experiences saw wineries from the Griffith area take out a cavalcade of awards. McWilliams Family Winemakers and Calabria Family Wines both enjoyed an array of impressive accolades. Source, Area News.