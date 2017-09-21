|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Would you buy wine at a Mongolian 4WD fest?
Is offering Australian wine to at least a million middle-class petrol heads at an off road car festival in a desert in inner Mongolia a good idea? Online wine distributor Dawine reckons it's worth a go. Dawine will showcase and sell Australian and French wines at the week long Alxa FB-Life Festival to be held from October 1 in the Gobi Desert. Source, SBS.