Would you buy wine at a Mongolian 4WD fest?

Is offering Australian wine to at least a million middle-class petrol heads at an off road car festival in a desert in inner Mongolia a good idea? Online wine distributor Dawine reckons it's worth a go. Dawine will showcase and sell Australian and French wines at the week long Alxa FB-Life Festival to be held from October 1 in the Gobi Desert. Source, SBS.