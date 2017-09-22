|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Craggy Range's third 'exceptional' vintage released
Craggy Range has launched its top-end wines from the 2015 harvest, the third of a string of “exceptional” consecutive vintages, according to its chief winemaker Matt Stafford, despite losing 50% of its crop at its Te Muna vineyard in Martinborough. Source, The Drinks Business