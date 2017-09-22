««« return to Daily Wine News index

Meet the 2017 Nuffield Scholarship recipient



Nuffield Scholar recipient Martin Gransden

Martin Gransden, from Orange NSW, has been awarded a Nuffield Scholarship, supported by Wine Australia, to research alternative wine grape varieties that can be introduced to the Australian wine sector.

Currently Australia relies largely on traditional varieties from France, but Gransden believes that while they are important to the sector, there is potential to develop and cultivate alternatives that may be better suited to our environment and consumer tastes.

Gransden is currently employed as a company viticulturist for Cumulus Vineyards Pty Ltd near Orange in the Central West of NSW. There he manages 506 hectares of cool climate vineyard, taking care of irrigation and pest/disease management, estimating yields, grafting, scheduling of harvest and balancing finances.

A firm view that cultivating alternative varieties of wine grapes will help increase Australia’s competitiveness in the sector has been key to his success in the scholarship.

“I think that giving grapegrowers knowledge about alternative varieties can help them deliver offerings to their consumers that they may normally look for from other countries, thus increasing the demand for Australian wine,” he said.

“If the Australian wine sector continues to rely solely on traditional wine grape varieties it risks losing market interest and share to other countries that are offering the consumer something new and different.”

For his study tour, Martin will travel to wine regions in Portugal, Spain, Italy, North America as well as visit other growers throughout Australia.

Wine Australia endows the Nuffield Australia program as part of its policy of investing in sector leadership. In the same vein, Wine Australia supports the Future Leadership program, travel bursaries for researchers and post graduate scholarships.