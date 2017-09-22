|Grapegrower & Winemaker
22/09/2017
Entries for Hot 100 wines closing soon!
Unique in the world of wine competitions, Hot 100 Wines finds and celebrate SA’s 100 most drinkable wines. Each year an annual guide to that Hot 100 is published, alongside a glittering awards night and coverage in The Adelaide Review for the top 10 wines – a huge PR opportunity for winning wineries. (And not to mention 2 return flights to a global destination for the winning winemaker!)
Entries to the 2017/18 season of Hot 100 Wines close on Friday, September 29, so get in while you still can!