««« return to Daily Wine News index

Iconic winery Rockburn releases limited edition Rosé

Rockburn releases its highly anticipated 2017 Stolen Kiss at daylight saving on 24 September 2017, offering the #firstkissofsummer to wine lovers around the country. The iconic Central Otago winery is a Rosé pioneer in New Zealand, being one of the first wineries to take the pink tipple seriously. Source, Scoop