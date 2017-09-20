|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index21/09/2017
Solar puts off-grid winery on tourist Tesla map
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
It is not often you can pull into a winery to charge your car and fill your glass at the same time, but at Moores Hill winery at Sidmouth in northern Tasmania, visitors can do both. More than 100 solar panels cover the roof of their new winery, generating 30 kilowatts of electricity. Source, The ABC.