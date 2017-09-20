|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|
|
WA zooms in on Asia
Browse the DWN Archive by date
For Asia, the best is in the west. Western Australia’s proximity to Asia and its abundant agricultural resources make it uniquely positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in the world’s fastest-growing region. Source, Blue Notes.