|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index20/09/2017
Bremerton enters hall of fame
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Almost three decades after bottling their first drop, the Willson family’s Bremerton Wines has been inducted into Family Business Australia’s Hall of Fame. The Langhorne Creek winery was established by Craig and Mignonne Willson in 1988, with daughters Lucy and Rebecca now overseeing operations. Source, Adelaide Now.