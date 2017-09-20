|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index20/09/2017
Nanollose raises $5 million ahead of ASX listing
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Perth biotech startup Nanollose has raised $5 million from investors ahead of listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, as it continues its mission to take on the textiles industry with its unique offerings: fabrics derived from beer and wine. Source, Smart Company.