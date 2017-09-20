|Grapegrower & Winemaker
WA Government considers minimum wine price
Health Minister Roger Cook has revealed the WA Government is investigating ways to impose a minimum floor price on takeaway alcohol in a bid to curb alcohol-related harm. The revelation came on Tuesday as the minister was being quizzed during a budget estimates hearing and spoke of alcohol abuse being "the elephant in the room". Source, The ABC.