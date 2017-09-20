««« return to Daily Wine News index

Corney & Barrow takes on NZ's Elephant Hill

NZ’s Elephant Hill, in Hawke’s Bay, has signed on with wine merchant Corney & Barrow in the UK, as it looks to strengthen its footing in the UK by targeting the on-trade. Elephant Hill was founded in 2003 by the late German businessman Roger Weiss and his wife Reydan, who both fell in love with Hawke’s Bay. Source, The Drinks Business