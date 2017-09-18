Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

19/09/2017

Hurricane Harvey spares Texas vintners

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, I think anything you can do to support the state, its workers and its economy would be much appreciated, and one of the smallest and easiest gestures would be to forego whatever other bottle of wine you were about to buy and pick up one from Texas," writes Larry Olmsted for Forbes.

Seeley International

Flavourtech

New Holland

p>Bayer

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WID 2017