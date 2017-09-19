|Grapegrower & Winemaker
$1.2 million for SA cellar doors
South Australian wineries will share $1.225 million in funding, to help them upgrade and diversify their cellar doors and provide visitors with a premium experience. The funding program follows the result of the newly revised Wine Equalisation Tax rebate. Source, Winetitles.