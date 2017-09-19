|Grapegrower & Winemaker
US an open market for NZ Sauv Blanc
New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc's star is still in the ascendant in the US, but producers are underselling themselves in a market willing to pay more. Data collected between July 2016 and July 2017 shows some wine producers are missing out when it comes to charging more. Source, Wine-Searcher