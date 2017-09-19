««« return to Daily Wine News index

$113,000 in funding for Kangaroo Island wine

Kangaroo Island, a 45min ferry ride from the ‘mainland’ is one of the state’s oldest wine regions. As part of the State Government’s cellar Door Grants Program, three wineries on Kangaroo Island will be offered up to $25,000 each.

The funding will go toward upgrading and diversifying cellar doors, improving tourism experiences.

The three lucky cellar doors who have received the grant are:

The Island Estate: to upgrade its cellar door facilities for public wine tastings to be offered seven days a week

Battle of Bosworth Wines: to build a new cellar door with scenic views of Nepean Bay on Kangaroo Island

Dudley Wines: to develop an outdoor adventure area to cater for visitors travelling with family and friends.

In addition, the Kangaroo Island Food and Wine Association will receive $48,500 under the Regional Wine Industry Association Grants Program to develop regional wine tourism and visitor experiences.

The funding will be used for the Kangaroo Island Events project to help cellar doors and wine producers to collaborate, attend and coordinate events — both on Kangaroo Island and on mainland SA.

The grants program is a part of an overall Wine Industry Development Scheme, which includes funding to 55 wineries and seven regional associations.

“Since we launched the South Australian Wine Industry Development Scheme we’ve offered funding to 112 wineries for cellar door developments, and to 10 regional wine associations to run 22 projects to further build awareness for their regions and attract greater visitor numbers,” said Minister for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, Leon Bignell.

“Many of the projects funded through this program have added significant value to the traditional cellar door experiences – providing consumers with a broader wine tourism offering, such as educational wine classes, café and restaurant facilities or outdoor walking trails.”

“The South Australian Wine Industry Development Scheme will help to ensure growth in the State’s wine sector and further cement Adelaide’s position as a Great Wine Capital,” he said.

