WCA Wine Media Cadet winner

Wine Media Cadet Emily Hay

Barossa wine marketer Emily Hay will be telling South Australia’s wine story in her new role as 2017 WCA Wine Media Cadet.

“I am excited to be able to immerse myself in the industry I love,” said Hay.

“To have the confidence and support of PIRSA and Wine Communicators of Australia as I take the next step in building a career in wine communication is a dream come true.”

The cadetship is supported by the four partners of South Australia’s membership to the Great Wine Capitals Global Network: Primary Industries and Regions SA, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, the South Australian Tourism Commission and Brand South Australia.

The SA wine industry generated $2.1 billion in revenue in the 2015/16 financial year, making it an ideal location for Hay to immerse herself.

Throughout the program, Hay will enjoy exclusive experiences and insights into South Australia’s wine industry as part of a tailored program. She will travel overseas to Hong Kong, and attend key industry events to develop wine writing skills and make key industry contacts.

The WCA Wine Media Cadetship aims to empower young people who are passionate about South Australia’s wine industry and are keen to build their careers and skills in wine journalism and communication.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for Emily, a talented professional in the wine industry who will help tell South Australia’s wine story,” said PIRSA Executive Director Agriculture, Food and Wine Jo Collins.

“To have a cadetship solely for the wine industry will be a real asset to help increase exposure of the state’s wine industry and of Adelaide, South Australia’s membership in the Great Wine Capitals Global Network.”

As part of the extensive program, Emily will participate in a number of quality industry experiences in wine sensory evaluation, wine media writing and engagement with wine industry bodies including:

- Great Wine Capitals Masterclasses at Ferment the Festival

- The Royal Adelaide Wine Show

- The Best of Wine Tourism Awards as part of South Australia’s membership to the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

- International industry and consumer events such as Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival

Keep up to date with Hay’s learning experience through the blog at www.adelaidegreatwinecapital.com