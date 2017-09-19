|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Mudgee wine show results
The 46th annual Mudgee Wine Show results have been released at the annual wine show dinner on Friday September 8.
Wine consultant Mike DeGaris chaired the Show along with fellow judges Sue Hodder from Wynns Coonawarra and Stephen Doyle from Bloodwood wines in Orange.
“The Mudgee Wine Show continues to grow in numbers and quality,” commented Mike DeGaris. “This year saw 340 entries judged over the three days. Of these entries, there was an impressive 203 medals awarded, including 12 Top Gold, 28 Gold, 50 Silver and 113 Bronze medals.”
As well as the trophies for best varietals and champion wines, the Mudgee Wine Show has introduced a new award, The Winemaker of the Year. The inaugural winner of this prestigious award is Robert Stein winemaker, Jacob Stein.
The 2017 Mudgee Wine Show Trophies comprise:
2017 MUDGEE WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR
Jacob Stein
Robert Stein Wines
THE CHAMPION WINE OF SHOW
Sponsored by Spiegelau
Westcourt Wines 2016 Riesling
MOST OUTSTANDING WHITE WINE OF SHOW
Sponsored by Plasdene Glass Pak
Westcourt Wines 2016 Riesling
MOST OUSTANDING RED WINE OF SHOW
Sponsored by Orora Stelvin
Huntington Estate 2014 Special Reserve Shiraz
WINE SHOW MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR
Sponsored by CCL Labels
Robert Stein Winery
THE DAVE ROBERTSON MEMORIAL TROPH FOR THE BEST CABERNET
Sponsored by The Winning Post Motor Inn
Naked Lady Wines 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon
THE GIL WAHLQUIST PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST ORGANIC/BIODYNAMIC/ PRESERVATIVE FREE WINE
Lowe Wines 2013 Zinfandel
THE CARLO CARINO TROPHY FOR THE BEST RED WINE Not Shiraz or Cabernet
Sponsored by Cudgegong Rural Supplies
Peterson’s of Mudgee 2015 Jamie Quatro
THE ROBERT STEIN MEMORIAL TROPHY FOR BEST SHIRAZ
Sponsored by Robert Stein Winery
Huntington Estate 2014 Special Reserve Shiraz
BOB OATLEY TROPHY FOR BEST CHARDONNAY
Sponsored by Robert Oatley Vineyards
Robert Oatley – Montrose 2015 Stony Creek Chardonnay
BEST SEMILLON TROPHY
Sponsored by Peterson’s Wines – Pokolbin
Robert Stein Winery 2017 Semillon
BEST MUSEUM WHITE WINE PERPETUAL TROPHY
Sponsored by Bunnamagoo Estate Wines
Robert Stein 2009 Riesling
BEST WHITE WINE NOT Chardonnay or Semillon
Sponsored by Multi-Colour Corporation
Westcourt Wines 2016 Riesling
MOST OUTSTANDING SWEET WINE OF SHOW for CLASS 16 & 17
Sponsored by Global Packaging
Bunnamagoo Estate Wines 2016 Autumn Semillon
BEST MUSEUM RED TROPHY
Sponsored by Robert Oatley Vineyards
Bunnamagoo Estate Wines 2006 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot
BEST ROSÉ WINE OF THE SHOW
Sponsored by Hahn Corporation
Lazy Oak Vineyard 2017 Rosé
MOST OUTSTANDING FORTIFIED WINE OF SHOW
Sponsored by Define Wine Marketing & Communications
Huntington Estate 2014 Vintage Fortified Shiraz
BEST MUDGEE CLASSIC BLEND OF SHOW
Sponsored by Mudgee Wine Association
Huntington Estate 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz
“The Riesling classes were particularly strong,” said DeGaris. “Every wine in the aged Riesling class was a winner. It’s pleasing to see some very strong styles.
“The winemakers are paying detailed attention to their winemaking with very well grown fruit. It revealed a hallmark of the region that these wines can age so gracefully. Westcourt Wines, Robert Stein, Moothi, Bunnamagoo and Lowe are all championing the variety with fantastic results.”
In the red wine classes, Mudgee’s Shiraz continues to shine. “This is a consistently awarded class. The top wines showcased the different regional styles. The 2016 Huntington Estate Special Reserve Shiraz was one of the top scoring wines of the show and a real flagship for the region.”