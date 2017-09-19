««« return to Daily Wine News index

Mudgee wine show results

The 46th annual Mudgee Wine Show results have been released at the annual wine show dinner on Friday September 8.

Wine consultant Mike DeGaris chaired the Show along with fellow judges Sue Hodder from Wynns Coonawarra and Stephen Doyle from Bloodwood wines in Orange.

“The Mudgee Wine Show continues to grow in numbers and quality,” commented Mike DeGaris. “This year saw 340 entries judged over the three days. Of these entries, there was an impressive 203 medals awarded, including 12 Top Gold, 28 Gold, 50 Silver and 113 Bronze medals.”

As well as the trophies for best varietals and champion wines, the Mudgee Wine Show has introduced a new award, The Winemaker of the Year. The inaugural winner of this prestigious award is Robert Stein winemaker, Jacob Stein.



The 2017 Mudgee Wine Show Trophies comprise:



2017 MUDGEE WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR

Jacob Stein

Robert Stein Wines



THE CHAMPION WINE OF SHOW

Sponsored by Spiegelau

Westcourt Wines 2016 Riesling



MOST OUTSTANDING WHITE WINE OF SHOW

Sponsored by Plasdene Glass Pak

Westcourt Wines 2016 Riesling



MOST OUSTANDING RED WINE OF SHOW

Sponsored by Orora Stelvin

Huntington Estate 2014 Special Reserve Shiraz



WINE SHOW MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR

Sponsored by CCL Labels

Robert Stein Winery



THE DAVE ROBERTSON MEMORIAL TROPH FOR THE BEST CABERNET

Sponsored by The Winning Post Motor Inn

Naked Lady Wines 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon



THE GIL WAHLQUIST PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST ORGANIC/BIODYNAMIC/ PRESERVATIVE FREE WINE

Lowe Wines 2013 Zinfandel



THE CARLO CARINO TROPHY FOR THE BEST RED WINE Not Shiraz or Cabernet

Sponsored by Cudgegong Rural Supplies

Peterson’s of Mudgee 2015 Jamie Quatro



THE ROBERT STEIN MEMORIAL TROPHY FOR BEST SHIRAZ

Sponsored by Robert Stein Winery

Huntington Estate 2014 Special Reserve Shiraz



BOB OATLEY TROPHY FOR BEST CHARDONNAY

Sponsored by Robert Oatley Vineyards

Robert Oatley – Montrose 2015 Stony Creek Chardonnay



BEST SEMILLON TROPHY

Sponsored by Peterson’s Wines – Pokolbin

Robert Stein Winery 2017 Semillon



BEST MUSEUM WHITE WINE PERPETUAL TROPHY

Sponsored by Bunnamagoo Estate Wines

Robert Stein 2009 Riesling



BEST WHITE WINE NOT Chardonnay or Semillon

Sponsored by Multi-Colour Corporation

Westcourt Wines 2016 Riesling



MOST OUTSTANDING SWEET WINE OF SHOW for CLASS 16 & 17

Sponsored by Global Packaging

Bunnamagoo Estate Wines 2016 Autumn Semillon



BEST MUSEUM RED TROPHY

Sponsored by Robert Oatley Vineyards

Bunnamagoo Estate Wines 2006 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot



BEST ROSÉ WINE OF THE SHOW

Sponsored by Hahn Corporation

Lazy Oak Vineyard 2017 Rosé



MOST OUTSTANDING FORTIFIED WINE OF SHOW

Sponsored by Define Wine Marketing & Communications

Huntington Estate 2014 Vintage Fortified Shiraz



BEST MUDGEE CLASSIC BLEND OF SHOW

Sponsored by Mudgee Wine Association

Huntington Estate 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz





“The Riesling classes were particularly strong,” said DeGaris. “Every wine in the aged Riesling class was a winner. It’s pleasing to see some very strong styles.

“The winemakers are paying detailed attention to their winemaking with very well grown fruit. It revealed a hallmark of the region that these wines can age so gracefully. Westcourt Wines, Robert Stein, Moothi, Bunnamagoo and Lowe are all championing the variety with fantastic results.”

In the red wine classes, Mudgee’s Shiraz continues to shine. “This is a consistently awarded class. The top wines showcased the different regional styles. The 2016 Huntington Estate Special Reserve Shiraz was one of the top scoring wines of the show and a real flagship for the region.”