18/09/2017
Chateau Changyu, Xi'an
"The wines were a work in progress and, as they delicately added, “not yet pleasant”. But everything has changed. Wineries like Grace, Changyu and now Great Wall have begun to carve out segments of the growing Chinese wine culture," writes Lawrence Osborne for The Guardian.