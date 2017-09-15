|Grapegrower & Winemaker
18/09/2017
Drinking 'good' wine from cans & boxes
With the new trend in wine drinking taking shape, no bottle opener is needed. Nowadays, more wine is being packaged with a pull-top instead of a cork. According to Nielsen sales data, the canned wine category has taken in $32 million in sales year-over-year in August. All of which raises the question: Why? Source, CNBC.