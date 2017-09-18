|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Aus Vintage Ldt. releases crown seal range
Australian Vintage Ltd is shaking up the wine category with the launch of Off The Grid, a new range of wines in 500ml crown-sealed bottles. The brand features two wines from emerging varieties Tempranillo and Montepulciano, which are dubbed ‘Temp’ and ‘Monte’ on the front label. Source, Drinks Central.