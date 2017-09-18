|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Apple cold store reborn as cellar door
A disused 1920s apple cold store reborn as a cosy cellar door tasting room has its opening party next Saturday thanks to grants pouring new life into winery ventures across the state of South Australia. Ochre Nation at Gumeracha offers wines under its Unico Zelo label as well as the co-operative Harvest label, plus its own gin and whisky which use native ingredients under the Applewood label. Source, The Source.