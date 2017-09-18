|Grapegrower & Winemaker
It's time to celebrate an unsung region
"Our cooler climate, especially the nights, make the skins of our Cabernet thick, almost crunchy, with incredible colour and tannins. My ideal Cabernet is perfumed with lifted violets, intense, pure and elegant with long, fine-grain tannins that almost polish your tongue," writes Sue Bell, for The Source.