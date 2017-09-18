|Grapegrower & Winemaker
First crop at NZ School of Winegrowing
The first crop of students have signed up to the NZ School of Winegrowing, which had its official launch in Blenheim last week. The school, the first of its kind in New Zealand, was set up by Marlborough Boys' and Marlborough Girls' colleges with assistance from the wine industry. Source, Stuff