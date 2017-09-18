««« return to Daily Wine News index

Howard Park named best Aussie sparkling



Photo: Charmaine Greiger

Australian producer Howard Park was celebrating last night after picking up a coveted trophy at the Awards Dinner of the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2017 (CSWWC). In front of a gathering of over 120 international winemakers, producers and journalists at Vintner’s Hall, Howard Park Wines NV Jeté Brut Blanc was named Best Australian Sparkling Wine.



2017 was a ground-breaking year for the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, with entries from more countries than ever before. A total of 17 trophies were awarded from 82 Best in Class winners, including 10 National Champions and 4 World Champions by Style.



Dom Pérignon 1998 P2 in Magnum was named Supreme World Champion and Best French Sparkling Wine, while Trentodoc producer Ferrari Lunelli crowned as Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2017.



The Chairman’s Trophy was this year presented to AR Lenoble 2008 Grand Cru Chouilly (Magnum).



“Although we stick rigidly to recognising and publishing only Gold and Silver medals, to ensure that each and every winning wine is very special, we also want to encourage those that produce Bronze level quality wines from emerging regions or established regions with very little history of sparkling wine production. It’s very hard for them to gauge how they are progressing when they have no local competition of world-class quality” said award founder Tom Stevenson.



The World Champions by Style and National Champions for 2017 are:

World Champion Blanc de Blancs – Hattingley 2011 Blancs de Blancs (Magnum) from England

World Champion NV Brut Blend– Louis Roederer NV Brut Premier (Magnum) from Champagne

World Champion Rosé – Chandon NV Rosé from Argentina

World Champion Vintaged Brut Blend – Piper-Heidsieck 2008 Vintage

Best Argentine Sparkling Wine – Chandon NV Rosé

Best Australian Sparkling Wine – Howard Park Wines NV Jeté Brut Blanc

Best Chinese Sparkling Wine – Chandon NV Brut

Best English Sparkling Wine – Nyetimber 2009 Classic Cuvée (Jeroboam)

Best French Sparkling Wine – Dom Pérignon 1998 P2 (Magnum)

Best Italian Sparkling Wine – Maso Martis 2011 Brut Riserva (Magnum)

Best New Zealand Sparkling Wine — Hunter’s 2013 Mirumiru Reserve

Best South African Sparkling Wine – Klein Constantia 2013 Brut

Best Spanish Sparkling Wine – Vilarnau NV Vilarnau Brut Reserva

Best US Sparkling Wine – Roederer Estate NV Rosé

The following wines were also named Regional Champions 2017

Best Cava – Vilarnau NV Vilarnau Brut Reserva

Best Champagne – Dom Pérignon 1998 P2 in Magnum

Best Franciacorta — Berlucchi '61 Saten in Magnum

Best Loire Sparkling Wine – Bouvet NV Saumur Brut

Best Prosecco – Astoria NV Arzana Cartizze Dry

Best Trentodoc – Maso Martis 2011 Brut Riserva in Magnum

The CSWWC is the most respected, comprehensive and rigorous international sparkling wine competition in the world, judged exclusively by renowned fizz experts Tom Stevenson, Essi Avellan MW and Dr Tony Jordan. More details of the Trophy, Best in Class and Medal winning wines are available from www.champagnesparklingwwc.com.