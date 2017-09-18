««« return to Daily Wine News index

Penfolds x Nat Geo digital series



Penfolds was established in 1844

Penfolds has partnered with National Geographic to create a digital series ‘A Story in Every Bottle’ to document stories behind rare wines from around the world.

The series will include 14 stories, viewable on the Penfolds website as well as selected digital channels.

The source of the stories was Penfolds Re-corking Clinics. The Clinics offer complimentary after-sales service internationally. It's like a wine ‘health check’ for Penfolds wines, aged 15 years or older.

The Clinics allow collectors the opportunity to, as required, open and visually inspect their wine, assess the quality, top up, certify, and re-capsule their prized bottles, to avoid any further deterioration due to leakage or low levels.



To produce the series, National Geographic travelled together with Penfolds to each of their Re-corking Clinic's in Adelaide, Sydney, London, New York, Vancouver and Hong Kong. The series includes two separate stories from a wine owner at each location.

“As winemakers, it is so meaningful and rewarding to meet collectors and share their personal story of their wine’s journey. Professionally it is gratifying to witness the ongoing quality of rare treasures that span so many decades, each one adding to the unfinished story that is Penfolds,” said Penfolds Chief Winemaker, Peter Gago.

View the first story in the series here.