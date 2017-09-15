|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Women in wine in Virginia
Melanie Natoli is one in a growing number of women rising to leadership roles in the traditionally male-dominated field of wine. In 2015, the graduating class from UC Davis’ enology and viticulture program was about half female, up from one-third in 1999, Wine Enthusiast reports. Source, Washington Top News.